Angolan President arrives in New Delhi for first official state visit in 38 years

New Delhi, May 2 Angola’s President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco arrived in New Delhi on Friday for the first official state visit by a President from that country to India in 38 years. The four-day visit aims to boost diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties between the two nations.

Upon his arrival, President Lourenco was warmly received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes several ministers, senior officials, and representatives from prominent business houses.

"Warm welcome to President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola as he lands in New Delhi on a State Visit. President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several ministers, senior officials, and business houses. On arrival, the President was accorded a special welcome and received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport," wrote Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on X.

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh also shared the welcome message on his social media handle on X, saying, "Pleased to welcome President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola on a State Visit to India."

This significant visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Angola. According to the MEA, it marks the first visit by an Angolan President to India since 1986.

During his stay, President Lourenco is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. On May 3, he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by bilateral talks with President Murmu. He will also engage in delegation-level discussions with Prime Minister Modi, who is expected to host a luncheon in his honour.

"A number of MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, which will give a boost to bilateral relations," the MEA said in an official statement.

On May 4, President Lourenco will participate in a business event in New Delhi, which aims to promote trade, investment, and commercial linkages between the two countries. The event is expected to bring together key stakeholders from sectors such as oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture, and mining.

India and Angola enjoy strong and expanding ties, particularly in the energy sector. Bilateral trade reached $4.192 billion in the financial year 2023–24. Both nations also maintain close cooperation on international platforms and frequently support each other in forums such as the United Nations.

In October 2015, the Vice President of Angola, Manuel Vicente, visited India to participate in the 3rd India-Africa Summit, during which he met with Prime Minister Modi. During his visit to Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit, President Lourenco met PM Modi on July 26, 2018.

President Lourenco’s visit is anticipated to be a milestone in bilateral engagement, setting the stage for a more dynamic and mutually-beneficial partnership. Both nations are looking to deepen collaboration and align their shared interests for long-term strategic growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor