Angus Cloud’s death revealed to be caused by accidental drug overdose

Los Angeles, Sep 22 Actor Angus Cloud’s cause of death has been revealed two months after his death, which according to the doctors was due to acute intoxication, accidentally overdosing on drugs and antidepressants.

The 25-year-old-actor had been suffering from depression and suicidal urges after his father passed away which led to the coroners discovering cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines (depressant drugs often used to treat conditions such as anxiety disorders, insomnia, and seizures) in his system at the time of his death, People reports.

The news of Cloud's death first broke back on July 31 where the actor's family confirmed that Cloud had died at their family home in Oakland, California.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” their statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family noted that Cloud’s father died the week prior and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is in knowing that Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family continued.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."

In a later post on Facebook, his mother Lisa Cloud stated that her son's death wasn't "intentional."

"Although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," she wrote in the post.

"He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," she continued. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Lisa also emphasised that while her son may have "overdosed accidentally and tragically," it is "abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

