'Animal' makers play special cut at Burj Khalifa for fans

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actor Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' took over the iconic Burj Khalifa, towering above Dubai's skyline.

A 60-second special cut was played at the iconic landmark in Dubai.

Ranbir, Bobby Deol along with producer Bhushan Kumar took center stage in Dubai and joined the sea of fans, who gathered to witness the event.

Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga also graced the grand event with their presence.

‘Animal’ stars Ranbir, Bobby, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed 'Animal'.

The film tells the story of a man, who undergoes a remarkable transformation as he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime drama is slated to release on December 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor