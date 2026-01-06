Announcing tariffs for purchasing Russian oil unfortunate: Former US NSA backs closer relationship with India

Washington/New Delhi, Jan 6 Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton has termed Washington's decision to impose tariffs against India for purchasing Russian oil before holding negotiations with New Delhi as "unfortunate".

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Bolton called for restoration of closer relationship between India and the US, asserting that US President Donald Trump has damaged the interests of Washington all around the world.

"I think it's been unfortunate for quite some time going back to announcing the tariffs against India before negotiations. He really had a chance to conclude for adding the additional tariffs on India, but not on China or Turkey or anyone else for purchasing Russian oil which has been unfortunate. I'd like to see a closer relationship restored because in it we have a mutual interest in worrying about China's hegemonic aspirations," Bolton told IANS.

Recently, US President Donald Trump claimed that New Delhi has adjusted its policy after understanding Washington's displeasure over continued Russian energy purchases. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "good man" for "cutting down" the purchase of Russian oil.

"Modi's a very good man," Trump told reporters on Air Force One, while on his way back to the White House from West Palm Beach in Florida on Sunday.

"He's a good guy," he said while responding to a question.

Trump claimed New Delhi adjusted its policy after understanding Washington's displeasure over continued Russian energy purchases. "He knew I was not happy and it was important to make me happy," Trump said, referring to PM Modi.

"They (Indians) wanted to make me happy, basically. (PM) Modi's a very good man. Yes, he's a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on that very quickly," Trump said in response to a question that was initially being responded to by Senator Lindsey Graham, who was travelling with him on Air Force One.

When asked about his assessment on Trump administration's first year in the office, Bolton responded, "I think the economy is good, which is good for any incumbent President, but I think he's done a lot of damage to US interests around the world and I hope that damage can be repaired, but it's still three years to go."

Trump will complete the first year of his second term, later this month. Issues like tariffs, trade and immigration aptly sum up the 47th US President's approach to governance. He has repeatedly portrayed himself as a leader who deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end or defuse conflicts in various regions, including Gaza.

