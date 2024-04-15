Annual conference of Middle East Academy of Otolaryngology to begin from April 19

Dubai [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): Dubai will host the 19th Annual Conference of the Middle East Academy of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, which will be held from 19th-21st April at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, and the 21st TSESI Sinus Course, from 22ns to 24th April 2024 at the Neurology and Spine Hospital in Dubai Science Park. The events will see the participation of more than 1,000 doctors and specialists from 31 countries to improve and expand their clinical skills, showcase their research work and enhance the quality of patient care.

Dr. Moaz Tarabichi, Co-Chair of the Conference and Chairman of the Organising Committee, said that ear, nose and throat surgery as a specialty has developed tremendously in the past few years, and has been characterised by the diversity of delicate and complex cases that serve all categories of patients of all ages.

He explained that the conference will discuss a variety of topics, ranging from the latest diagnostic technologies to pioneering surgical developments, and emerging treatment methods where various lectures will be given on paediatric ear, nose and throat surgery, rhinoplasty surgery, head and neck surgery, ear surgery and vestibular fixation, ENT and audiology, and a workshop on balance disorder.

He said that the scientific programme consists of unique lectures by a group of distinguished international and regional specialists in all sub-specialities such as endoscopic nose and base surgery, ear surgery and auditory implantation, pediatric ENT, facial plastic surgery, sleep surgery, in addition to head and neck surgery, vestibular auditory medicine, and everything related to rhinology and now.

Dr. Islam Herzallah, Professor of Rhinoplasty and Chairman of the 19th Conference of the Academy of Otolaryngology in the Middle East, said, the Scientific Committee, which includes 11 doctors, was keen this year to select doctors who lecture in their specialised fields, and the number of speakers reached 141 regional and international lecturers from 31 countries.

He explained that after the conference, the twenty-first TSESI sinus course will be held at the Neurological and Spine Hospital in Dubai Science Park, which includes 49 scientific sessions, 235 scientific lectures, 217 scientific research, as well as specialised workshops on human heads, two seminars for the industrial sector, in addition to 30 Heinz Stamberger Research Competition for Residents (30 resident doctors from all over the world are selected in this competition, and more than 22 companies will participate from The most important pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers as sponsors of the conference. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor