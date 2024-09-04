Annual defence drills begin in Latvia

Riga, Sep 4 Namejs 24, the comprehensive national defence exercise, started across Latvia will continue until October 8, the Latvian Defence Ministry said on its website.

The annual drills involve 11,000 soldiers and members of the National Guard from all units of the National Armed Forces (NAF), including national defence service conscripts, reserve soldiers and allied troops stationed in Latvia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Namejs exercise is being organised in cooperation with the Headquarters of NATO's Multinational Division North, based in Adazi near Riga.

The allied soldiers participating in the manoeuvers alongside Latvian troops are from the US, Estonia and Lithuania, as well as NATO's multinational battlegroup serving with the Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the NAF Land Forces, NATO Force Integration Unit Latvia, and Canadian Armed Forces Command in Latvia.

The exercise is supported by the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force and representatives from NATO headquarters.

During the manoeuvers, Latvian and allied soldiers and military equipment will be moving on Latvia's roads, and military aircraft will be flying in Latvian airspace, including at low altitude.

Shooting drills will be taking place at military training grounds.

At the eastern border it is planned to deploy anti-mobility materials, with priority for blocking roads, as well as strengthening the infrastructure of border control points and border guard departments of the State Border Guard with fortifications.

Members of the public are advised that soldiers and military equipment of Latvia and allied countries will move along the main and regional roads of Latvia. Military aircraft will fly in the skies, including at low altitudes, but there is no cause for alarm.

Up-to-date information about training in the various regions of Latvia will be available on the social network accounts of the National Armed Forces, as well as on the website of the National Armed Forces and on the websites of local governments. In addition a special information line will be open during the training period: +371 28637064.

