Another 9 soldiers killed fighting in Northern Gaza, announces Israel Defence Force

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 : Israel Defence Forces have announced that another nine soldiers have been killed fighting in Northern Gaza on Wednesday morning amid the ongoing ground offensive against Hamas terrorists, The Times of Israel reported.

A statement from the military added that two other infantry soldiers were seriously injured in Gaza.

According to The Times of Israel, the soldiers are named as Lt. Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem; Cpl. Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur; Sgt. Adi Danan, from Yavne; Staff Sgt. Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona; Staff Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit; Staff Sgt. Adi Leon, 20, from Nili; Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv; Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

Notably, the conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Over 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States' position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.

While addressing a press briefing, Netanyahu said, "I want to make clear Israel's position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities after the horrific attacks of October 7."

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terror, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for a common future," he added.

He called it a turning point for nations and said that it is time for everyone to decide if they are willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror. He said that Israel has been at war since October 7.

Netanyahu said, "The horrors that Hamas perpetrated on October 7 remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight the barbarians because the barbarians are ready to fight us and their goal is clear, shatter that promise and future, destroy all that we cherish and usher in a world of fear and darkness."

He further said, "This is a turning point, a turning point for leaders and nations. It is time for all of us to decide if we are willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror. Now rest assured, Israel will fight. Since October 7, Israel has been at war. Israel did not start this war. Israel did not want this war. But Israel will win this war."

The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday said that the aerial defence array intercepted "an aerial threat" that was identified in the Red Sea area, south of Eilat. It further said that there was no threat to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified.

Taking to X, Israel Defence Forces stated, "The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted an aerial threat that was identified in the area of the Red Sea, south of the city of Eilat, a short while ago. No threat was posed to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified."

The IDF also said that thousands of Lebanese civilians have evacuated southern Lebanon on their own in the past few weeks over their fear that Hezbollah would bring war upon them. According to IDF, funerals were being held in Shiite villages in southern Lebanon for Shiites who were sent by Nasrallah to defend Hamas in Gaza.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, Over the past few weeks, thousands of Lebanese civilians have evacuated southern Lebanon on their own initiative, out of fear that Hezbollah will bring war upon them. Funerals are being held in Shiite villages in southern Lebanon for Shias who were sent by Nasrallah to 'defend' Hamas-ISIS in Gaza."

