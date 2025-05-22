"Another opportunity for China to take advantage": Former US NSA on Asim Munir promoted to Field Marshal

Washington DC [US], May 22 : Following Pakistani federal cabinet approval to promote its Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to the rank of Field Marshal, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton expressed concern over the decision, calling it a "disturbing sign" that it could provide China with additional leverage in the region.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Bolton highlighted the potential implications of the move, noting the continued hostility in the region that had hindered Pakistan's development.

He asserted for the US government's involvement in the matter, else it could exacerbate internal dissent in the country.

"I think it's potentially a disturbing sign. Obviously, internal dissent in Pakistan is repressed. Imran Khan remains in prison. I ultimately don't think this is in Pakistan's own interest. This is something the US government should press on them. The continued level of hostility here is just going to impede Pakistan's development, as it has for many years already," Bolton said.

"But it worries me that it is another opportunity for the Chinese to take advantage of these developments that gives them additional leverage inside Pakistan," he added.

Earlier, in a move widely viewed as an attempt to mask recent military and strategic failures, the Pakistani federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to Field Marshal.

The government cited his leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the confrontation with India, labelled Marka-i-Haq, as grounds for the honour, Dawn reported.

Despite the military setbacks, Pakistan's government is projecting the outcome as a "historic victory", praising General Munir's leadership during the conflict.

General Asim Munir became only the second army officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to Field Marshal.

Ayub Khan, Pakistan's president from 1958 to 1969, holds the distinction of being the country's first Field Marshal.

Notably, his promotion to this highest military rank was self-appointed, following his coup and assuming the presidency in 1958.

A year later, in 1959, Khan awarded himself the Field Marshal rank, citing "persistent requests" from Pakistani civil society members, just before his scheduled retirement from the army.

Munir's elevation also signals who truly calls the shots in Pakistan. The government approved a promotion that further cements the army chief's dominance over the country's civilian leadership.

Notably, even General Pervez Musharraf, despite holding absolute power for years, never assumed the title. The position of field marshal is symbolic but permanent, with no retirement, and held until death.

The promotion comes just weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor, a high-impact counter-terror operation in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The operation exposed Pakistan's inability to shield its territory and airspace from precise Indian strikes, which destroyed critical infrastructure and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Despite this, Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership now projects the outcome as a "historic victory."

General Munir's promotion is seen as an attempt to bolster his position and mask Pakistan's recent military setbacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor