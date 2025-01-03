Anti-graft agency halts bid to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following standoff

Seoul [South Korea], January 3 : South Korea's anti-corruption agency halted its attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday over his failed martial law bid, following a prolonged standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS), Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) announced that it suspended the execution of the detention warrant at 1:30 pm, approximately five hours after investigators arrived at the presidential residence.

The CIO in a press release said, "We determined that executing the detention warrant would be practically impossible due to the continued confrontation, and suspended the execution out of concern for the safety of on-site personnel caused by the resistance. We plan to decide on the next steps following a review."

It added, "We express serious regret over the behavior of the suspect who refused to comply with legally set procedures," Yonhap reported.

Earlier in the day, over 1,000 pro-Yoon protesters gathered near the residence, with slogans such as "Illegal warrant! Completely invalid!" and "Arrest the CIO." Around 2,700 police officers were deployed to maintain order.

Investigators presented court-issued warrants to detain Yoon and search the residence but were blocked by PSS chief Park Chong-jun, who cited restrictions on secured areas.

The CIO sought the detention warrant after Yoon failed to respond to three summonses for questioning. The agency also obtained a warrant to search the presidential residence.

Yoon's legal defence team has called the warrants "illegal and invalid" and filed an injunction to block their execution.

Investigators had planned to arrest Yoon and take him to the CIO's headquarters in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, for questioning before detaining him at the Seoul Detention Center in nearby Uiwang, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier on December 14, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country. The members of the unicameral National Assembly had voted 204 to 85 to impeach South Korea's President.

Three members of the National Assembly abstained from voting while eight votes were declared invalid. The voting was conducted through a secret ballot, with two-thirds of the vote needed for impeachment. All 300 members of the assembly cast their votes.

After his impeachment, Yoon was suspended from office.

