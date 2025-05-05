Anti-Hindu parade in Malton Gurdwara, Toronto, call for deportation of Hindus

Toront [Canada], May 5 : Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman on Sunday (local time) shared a video of an anti-Hindu parade in Canada's Malton Gurdwara, Toronto and asked whether Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney will be different from former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in dealing with Khalistanis.

In a post shared on X, Bordman stated, "The Jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage to the social fabric running around threatening any Jews they can find. But the Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on most hateful foreign funded menace to society. Will Mark Carney's Canada be any different from Justin Trudeau's?"

He made the statement in response to a post shared by a user named Shawn Binda on the social media platform X. In the post, Binda mentioned that Khalistani group at Malton Gurdwara demanded deportation of 800,000 Hindus to India and termed it a "blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group."

"K-Gang at Malton Gurdwara (Toronto) shamelessly demands 800,000 Hinduswhose vibrant communities span Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, South Africa, Netherlands, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Kenya, and beyondbe deported to "Hindustan." This isn't a protest against India's government; it's blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group, notorious for Canada's deadliest attack, yet arrogantly claiming the right to stay. #KhalistaniTerrorism," Binda posted on X.

The anti-Hindu parade in Toronto comes just days after Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and the governing Liberal Party secured victory in national elections. This federal election was called earlier than scheduled after Carney dissolved Parliament and sought a fresh mandate. Carney had taken over from Justin Trudeau, who resigned towards the end of his term after his party lost faith in him.

Earlier in April, Daniel Bordman alleged that the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Surrey, British Columbia, was vandalised for the third time. He said that the walls of the building were defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, and a security camera was stolen. Bordman, who visited the site, described what he saw and voiced concern over how the situation was handled.

"I saw when I got there that the vandalism had already been covered up, there were still some broken glasses... there were videos taken in the morning saying Khalistan was behind it. You saw a lot of Khalistan graffiti... I spoke with some of the devotees and management. I don't quite understand why they decided to just remove graffiti before the Police came... they did claim that vandals also stole the security camera... several devotees were quite upset... That wasn't the only temple that was vandalised last night, there was also a Gurdwara in Vancouver which was vandalised by Khalistanis," Bordman said in a video posted on X.

In a follow-up post, Bordman said, "I went to the Lakshmi Mandir in Surrey that was vandalised last night by Khalistanis. This is the third time it has been vandalised. I spoke to management and the devotees and they do not feel like the police or the political establishment cares at all."

He claimed that two individuals posted graffiti on the temple walls and stole a security camera around 3 am. The temple management reportedly removed the graffiti before police could assess the scene, prompting concerns from locals about whether proper procedures were followed.

