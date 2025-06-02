Anti-independence forces staged mock trial against Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesh Awami League

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 2 : Anti-national and anti-independence forces have staged a mock trial against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a kangaroo court formed to implement their political objectives in Bangladesh, Awami League said in a statement.

Formal charges were filed on Sunday against then Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity committed during the student-led uprising in July-August 2024. The formal charges state that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the mastermind behind the inhumane acts such as crimes against humanity, murders, and burning of bodies across the country during the movement to overthrow the government in 2024. These crimes were organised on her orders.

Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League, one of the largest political parties in Bangladesh, rejected the trial, calling it a mockery. Bangladesh interim government led by Muhammad Yunus earlier banned the activities of Awami League and its affiliated organisations to conduct the trial smoothly.

"Today will be marked as a black day in the history of Bangladesh, because anti-national and anti-liberation forces have staged a farcical trial in the kangaroo court formed to implement their political objectives," Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League said in a statement posted on the party's Facebook page.

"Today, various farcical stories and absurd stories have been presented in the name of filing a complaint against Banglabandhu's daughter, leader Sheikh Hasina. The people of Bangladesh do not accept their fabricated farce," he said.

"The illegal fascist Yunus government did not conduct a proper investigation into the incidents of casualties caused by diverting the student movement into different sectors through meticulous design in July-August," Quader said.

"However, the Honorable Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) had formed a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the casualties. On the other hand, she had demanded an international investigation for greater transparency and impartiality," Quader said.

"However, the fascist and militant Yunus blocked the path of this international investigation after illegally seizing power. On the other hand, we are all already aware that 7.62 rifles were used in all killings, which our law enforcement forces do not use," he said.

"Not even an autopsy was conducted on any of the bodies. When such major questions arise, moving forward with the trial process without conducting a proper investigation is tantamount to fulfilling one's own political vendetta," he said.

"Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tried war criminals against humanity with the aim of atoning for the history of the birth of Bangladesh. This farcical trial drama is being staged against the successful statesman Sheikh Hasina in retaliation," Quader said.

"Yunus, the anti-independence and anti-national forces are uniting to implement the Pakistani prescription. Pakistan, defeated by India, is supporting the extremist communal militant groups in Bangladesh," he said.

"There is a deep conspiracy to turn Bangladesh into a militant state. The fascist Yunus, the representative of this militant-terrorist group, wants to destroy the spirit of the great liberation war and the democratic culture and values in Bangladesh," he said.

"They want to suppress the voice of the people's leader Sheikh Hasina, the invincible leader of the democratic movement led by the fascist Yunus. They are trying to indict Sheikh Hasina, the leader of democracy and the nation's hero, in a farcical trial in a false and fabricated harassment case so that she cannot return to the country. We strongly condemn and protest this plan," Quader said.

