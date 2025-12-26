"Anti-Indian sentiment being pushed by different factors": Journalist Daniel Bordman on two Indian students killed in Canada

Toronto [Canada], December 26 : Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman on Friday highlighted concerns over a growing culture of anti-Indian sentiment in the country following the deaths of two Indian students in Canada within a span of one week.

Speaking toon the murders, Broadman criticised the handling of such cases by local authorities, expressing scepticism about the police investigation and accusing Canadian law enforcement of incompetence in serious crimes while being overly aggressive in other matters.

"There's a rising culture of anti-Indian sentiment being pushed by a lot of different factors, some of which you're familiar with in India," Bordman said.

He noted that the two murders are likely unrelated, as they occurred in different provinces, separated by more than a day's drive.

"The two murders are probably not connected because they're in different provinces, more than a day's drive away from each other. So for the most recent murder in Toronto, we just know the name of the victim and that he was shot dead. We don't know why, who, what, when, or how. This most recent murder - the public knows next to nothing about it other than that there is a murder. If you're wondering what the police are doing, they're probably looking into it, but this is Canadian police. So I expect extreme incompetence," the Journalist said.

"And if this was a mean comment online about a government official that was not white, the person might be in jail for 50 years, but this is just a murder. So this is not that serious to the Toronto police. They will fumble it. And if they don't manage to fumble it and they find the responsible party, they will be put in jail for maybe a maximum of three years before being let out to rampage the streets again," he added.

His remarks come at a time of heightened concern over the safety of Indians in Canada following the murder of two Indians within a span of one week.

Himanshi Khurana, a 30-year-old woman of Indian origin, was found murdered in the city of Toronto last week.

Police had said that they were searching for Abdul Ghafoori (32), also of Toronto, in connection with the case.

"On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 10:41 pm, police responded to a call for a Missing Person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area," police said.

The search continued overnight.

"On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 am, officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence," police said, adding that the death was treated as a homicide.

This was followed by the killing of Shivank Avasthi, who was gunned down in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area in Toronto on December 23. Police officials said the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

