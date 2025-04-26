Anti-Pakistan protests erupt in Nepal over ghastly Pahalgam terror attack

Kathmandu, April 26 Massive protests were held in Nepal on Saturday, including outside the Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, condemning the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in India following the heinous Pahalgam terror attack this week which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national, Sudeep Neupane.

Several Nepali civil society organisations and party representatives, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party leaders, participated in the march against the deadly terror attack which was carried out by four terrorists, two of them from Pakistan.

The protestors were seen carrying several banners that read "Justice for Sudeep Neupane", raising slogans against Pakistan and beating Pakistani Army General Asim Munir’s photo with shoes and slippers.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu also held a condolence meeting on Saturday for the victims of the terror attack.

The ceremony was attended by top Nepali leaders, including Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Members of Parliament Shekhar Koirala, NP Saud, Rajendra Bajgain, Mahanth Thakur, Ram Prakash Chaudhary, Sarbendra Nath Shukla, Chhabilal Bishwakarma, Ram Hari Khatiwada, Shisir Khanal, and Chief Advisor of Nepal’s Prime Minister Bishnu Rimal.

Additionally, other friends of India in Nepal and members of the Indian diaspora participated in the solemn ceremony to pay their heartfelt tributes.

"Foreign Minister Deuba strongly condemned the terrorist attack and underscored the collective resolve of India and Nepal to confront and eradicate the darkness of terrorism. Expressing solidarity with India and its people, Deputy PM & Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel in his message condemned the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed Nepal's firm commitment against terrorism," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu posted on X.

Deuba also extended gratitude to the Government of India for their swift support in the immediate repatriation of the mortal remains of Sudip Neupane. Offering deep condolences for the lives lost, she further asserted that as a trusted neighbour and long-standing friend, Nepal stands firmly with India in its fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli had called PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday to strongly condemn the cowardly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Oli termed the terror attack as "heinous" and spoke in detail with Prime Minister Modi on the issue.

PM Modi also conveyed his condolences on the death of a young Nepali national in the terror attack, and underlined that India remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of the brutal terror attack to justice.

