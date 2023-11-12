Anti-terrorism court extends judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Yasmin Rashid and others

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 : The anti-terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the judicial remand of three accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and others, in a case pertaining to vandalism, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The court extended the judicial remand of PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed for 14 days and ordered to present them on November 25. According to details, the ATC duty judge, Arshad Javed, heard the case related to the arson of Shadman Town police station.

Earlier on October 17, the anti-terrorism court gave approval to the judicial remand of three accused, including Yasmin Rashid and others, in case related to May 9 riots and vandalism.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the hearing related to the May 9 riots and vandalism, including the arson of Shadman Town police station and sent three PTI leaders to jail on a 13-day judicial remand, according to ARY News report.

Notably, protests erupted in Pakistan after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in major cities of Pakistan as PTI workers were angry over the arrest of Imran Khan, with authorities in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad directing the armed forces to ensure law and order. PTI workers also attacked army installations and the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan was released a few days later. However, scores of PTI workers and almost the entire top-tier leadership were rounded up, with many still facing court proceedings.

It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan was arrested from his residence in Lahore on August 5. His arrest came after the Pakistan District and Sessions court sentenced him for three years in prison in the Toshakhana case and he has been disqualified him from politics for a period of five years.

