Antony Blinken to travel to Indo-Pacific region, attend Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo

Washington, DC [US], July 23 : The US Secretary of State will be on a visit to Vietnam, Laos, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Mongolia from July 24 to August 3. In his 18th visit to the Indo-Pacific region since assuming office, Blinken will reaffirm the importance of the work that the US carries out with allies and partners in the region to advance security and prosperity and facilitate a shared vision for a free and open region.

Blinken's visit to the Indo-Pacific region comes days after US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was not seeking re-election.

During his visit to Japan, Blinken will attend the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting with his Australian, Indian, and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo. The leaders will reaffirm their collective commitment to regional prosperity and stability and discuss how the four nations can continue to deliver concrete benefits for the Indo-Pacific region.

Notably, Quad is a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the US, with a shared commitment to upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"Secretary Blinken will reaffirm the importance of the work the United States does with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific to advance security and prosperity and facilitate a shared vision for a free and open region. The Secretary will further underscore the United States' enduring commitment to deepening and expanding ties to unprecedented levels and creating mutually reinforcing relationships to tackle today's greatest challenges," it added.

During the Japan visit, Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Japanese Defence Minister Kihara Minoru for a Foreign and Defence Ministerial (2+2) Dialogue. The officials will reaffirm the importance of the US-Japan alliance in addressing various bilateral, regional, and global issues and continue to build on the momentum of US-Japan-South Korea and US-Japan-Philippines trilateral cooperation.

Blinken and Austin will also hold an Extended Deterrence Ministerial Meeting with Foreign Minister Kamikawa and Defence Minister Kihara. During the meeting, the officials will discuss bilateral cooperation to further strengthen US extended deterrence, bolstered by Japan's defence capabilities, according to the US State Department press release.

In the press release, the US State Department stated, "Secretary Blinken will also join his Australian, Indian, and Japanese counterparts for a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo. The officials will reaffirm our collective commitment to regional prosperity and stability and discuss how our four nations can continue to deliver concrete benefits for the Indo-Pacific region, including through lifesaving humanitarian initiatives, high-standard investments, educational and professional exchanges, and more. "

During his visit to Vietnam, Blinken will attend the funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and offer condolences to the people of Vietnam. He will further underscore the strength of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with his government counterparts in Hanoi.

He will travel to Laos and participate in the ASEAN-US Post-Ministerial Conference, the 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting. During each ministerial, Blinken will emphasise the United States' commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, which shares fundamental principles with the US Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Blinken will discuss economic cooperation, the global fight against climate change, the ongoing crisis in Burma, the importance of adherence to international law in the South China Sea, and Russia's war against Ukraine. Furthermore, Blinken will hold meetings with senior Laos officials to reaffirm the United States' support for Laos' ASEAN Chair Year and its theme of "Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience," and to further strengthen the US-Laos Comprehensive Partnership.

Antony Blinken and Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith will also co-chair the Third Mekong-US Partnership Foreign Ministers' Meeting to reaffirm the US commitment to cooperation for the equitable, sustainable, and inclusive development of the Mekong sub-region.

Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken will travel to the Philippines and meet with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro for a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, according to the press release.

"The officials will reaffirm our nations' shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and support for international law. They will discuss ways to deepen coordination on shared challenges, including in the South China Sea, and advance our bilateral economic agenda. Secretaries Blinken and Austin will also meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, to explore additional ways to capitalise on the unprecedented momentum in the United States-Philippines alliance," it added.

During his visit to Singapore, Blinken will meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to review the growth of bilateral cooperation on shared security, economic, climate, and technology objectives.

He will co-chair the second round of the US-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology Dialogue. During the meeting, the two sides will advance initiatives to strengthen ties between our innovation ecosystems and reduce barriers to collaboration while protecting national security.

In a press release, the US State Department noted, "The growing bilateral discussion regarding critical and emerging technologies further underscores the importance of the US-Singapore strategic partnership in facilitating a free, open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific region."

Blinken will travel to Mongolia and meet with senior Mongolian officials to reaffirm the importance of the US-Mongolia Strategic Partnership. During the meeting, the officials of the two nations will discuss how the United States and Mongolia can continue to strengthen democratic institutions, uphold fundamental freedoms, enhance security and national sovereignty, and expand our economic and people-to-people ties.

During his visit, Blinken will further underscore the US commitment to Mongolia as its "Third Neighbour." In a press release, the US State Department stated, "Secretary Blinken's engagements in each country will demonstrate the United States' unwavering commitment to our Indo-Pacific allies and partners."

