Anu Malik reveals he wanted to become actor; says 'make most of your talent'

New Delhi, Sept 1 Taking a stroll down the memory lane, music composer and singer Anu Malik on the reality singing show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ reminisced about his past, and revealed that his initial career aspirations were geared towards acting before he eventually entered the music industry.

Singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host. While contestants from across the country are auditioning to get a position in the top 12, a few have captivated the judges with their distinctive voices and passion for singing.

One such contestant is Anmol from Punjab whose wonderful performance of the song 'Ikk Kudi’, left everyone spellbound. After learning about his versatile talents in singing, composing, and writing, Anu Malik advised him to consider focusing on writing as a profession alongside his singing skills.

Not only did he appreciate Anmol's poetry on stage, he also found it mesmerising.

“You are a great singer but for me, you are an even better writer. Your fight is with yourself to decide what you want to pursue in life. And I believe in giving my 100 per cent in whatever I do,” he said.

The 62-year-old composer then recalled his past, sharing how he wanted to become an actor when he was young.

“When I was young, I wanted to become an actor, but after seeing the kind of drive that some of the actors had, I realised that I am not made for the acting profession. And then I started making tunes and here I’m sitting in front of you. So, all I am trying to say is, do something that you know you can excel in and make the most of your talent,” shared Anu.

Anu Malik is known for his hit tracks like ‘Aaila Re’, ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’, ‘Ek Garam Chaye ki Pyali’, ‘Gori Gori’, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’, and ‘East or West India is the best’.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ new season airs on Zee TV.

