Anuj Sullere opens up on his role in ‘Kavya’: ‘It is quite complex’

New Delhi, Sep 7 Actor Anuj Sullere, who has joined the cast of the show ‘Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon’, has opened up about his character and his experience of working with the team.

Starring Sumbul Toqueer Khan as Kavya, this narrative follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer determined to serve the nation and help the common man. Driven by her goal, Kavya is a strong female character who is unafraid to make tough choices and go beyond when put to the test.

Known for his performances in OTT shows and films, Anuj will portray a pivotal character as Kavya's fiance in this show.

Talking about the show, Anuj said: "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’; working with such a supportive and friendly cast has made this experience even more enjoyable.”

Revealing deets about his character, the actor shared: “In the show, I play the character of Shubham, an IAS aspirant and Kavya’s fiance, but this character is quite complex – despite being goodhearted and in love with Kavya, his ego makes him overly sensitive to failure and he ends up asking her to give up on her purpose.”

“Throughout the show, viewers will witness how he navigates through various situations that bring out different facets of his personality,” he added.

Shubham and Kavya had a shared dream of becoming IAS officers but when faced with unexpected challenges, they find themselves at a crossroads. The show beautifully explores the complexities of their relationship, the mixed emotions they experience, and the pursuit of their professional and personal aspirations.

‘Kavya - Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon’ will premiere from September 25 on Sony.

