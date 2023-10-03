Anupam Kher shares glimpse of ‘historic’ Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya

Mumbai, Oct 3 Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a glimpse of the historic Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya.

Anupam took to Instagram where he shared a video of the temple being built. He is also seen describing the iconic location. He then takes on a tour as the temple is in preparation.

He captioned it: “Doston, main aapko Ayodhya main ban rahe aetihasik Ram Mandir ki jhalak dikha raha hun. Bahut sukhit anubhuti hui is vishal bante huye mandir ko dekh kar. Har bhakt Ram lalla ke mandir ke nirman main apni shraddha aur bhakti se lipt hain. Poore ayodhya ke vatavaran main Jai Shri Ram ki goonj hai. Main bhagyashali hun ki mere aagrah karne par mujhe is mandir ke ek eent bhent main mili.”

Anupam in the clip also shared that the Ram temple will be inaugurated next year in January.

On the work front, Anupam was seen in ‘IB 71’, ‘Extraction’ Series, ‘The Freelancer’ and will next be seen in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao.’

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor