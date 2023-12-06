Anupam Kher’s ‘The Freelancer’ look is Kirron Kher’s favourite

Mumbai, Dec 6 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for the second season of his streaming show ‘The Freelancer’, has spoken about his look in the series saying that his wife Kirron Kher loved his look from the series and that it’s her favourite look of the actor from this year.

The senior actor essays the role of Dr. Arif Ajmaal Khan in the series headlined by actor Mohit Raina, who plays the titular role.

Elaborating on his look in the series, Anupam said, “My look in ‘The Freelancer’ is my wife's favourite. I did a lot of work in 2023 but my wife didn’t compliment me at all for anything this year.”

“She asked me if Neeraj Pandey’s number is the same because she messaged him for ‘The Freelancer’. I told her to call him, so 2023 was great for me as far as Kirron ji is concerned.”

‘The Freelancer’ series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, which also stars Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias, among others.

Created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey with Bhav Dhulia as the director, 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 15.

