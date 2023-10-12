Anupriya Goenka made ‘backstory’ for her role in ‘Sultan of Delhi’, says 'Didn’t want to play regular vamp'

Mumbai, Oct 12 Actress Anupriya Goenka has spilled the beans on how she prepared for her character ‘Shankari’ in the web series ‘Sultan of Delhi’, revealing how she made a backstory to understand her role.

Being a part of a Milan Luthria project is no joke and every role is integral, equally important and well designed and thought off. When the director and his vision is on point, actors do feel the pressure to prepare extremely well for their respective roles.

Talking about how she prepared for her role in the series, Anupriya said: “It is one of the most difficult characters that I have played so far as earlier I have played roles where the character is doing the right things, and has mostly taken responsibility of the people around her, and I could relate to that but Shankari is a very vicious character who can harm innocent people for her goals.”

The actress shared that it was very difficult for her to make sense of that.

“To be honest, it is one character that made me feel a little nervous about playing and equally excited about as well till the time I was on set,” said the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress.

Anupriya further said: “To prepare for my role, I made a backstory of Shankari to understand her, tried going through literature or content that would take me back to the 60’s to understand the mannerisms and get a sense of how women of her stature or her kind of personality walked and spoke.”

“I did not want to play Shankari like a regular vamp while also making it delicious. The costumes and the set was what helped me the most to prepare to play Shankari,” she added.

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the period crime thriller series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by Milan Luthria and Co-Directed and Co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

'Sultan of Delhi' will be streaming from October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor