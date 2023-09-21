Anwar Gargash Academy completes 2nd ‘Innovate for a Sustainable World’ hackathon

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 21 (ANI/WAM): The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has concluded the Accelerator Programme as the second phase of the "Innovation for a Sustainable World" hackathon.

Out of 137 registrants, the hackathon awarded only three winning teams with the opportunity to join this exclusive Accelerator Programme. The second phase of the hackathon was marked by intensive workshops to refine the winning teams "Drone Drop," "Shakhs," and "Nomo".

The primary objectives of these workshops were to shape innovative concepts, conduct in-depth economic and commercial viability assessments, and facilitate their seamless entry into the market.

The initiative includes both a hackathon and a three-month-long Accelerator Programme developed by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. This prominent initiative aims to provide students, entrepreneurs, and innovators with a pioneering platform to address climate change challenges. This includes three key focuses: developing greenhouse gas monitoring software, promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions, and fostering a culture of sustainability through software development.

This initiative plays a crucial role in advancing the UAE's commitment to accelerate progress towards global environmental sustainability goals, as outlined within the framework of government work methodology. Ultimately, the initiative serves as a cornerstone in the ongoing mission to enhance the community's well-being in the coming decade.

Shamma Al Dabal, Hackathon and Accelerator Project Manager at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said, "We are proud of the remarkable progress achieved by the winning projects in the Innovate for a Sustainable World initiative. The enthusiasm and dedication shown by these young individuals underscore the importance of nurturing talent and innovative thinking to tackle our world's most pressing challenges. We are confident they will leverage the workshops and expert insights across various domains, including marketing, sales, technology, finance, planning, and business development."

In the accelerator programme's final phase, the winning teams received intensive mentorship from industry experts. Participants gained valuable insights from success stories, understood market intricacies, and collaborated on developing strategies to boost their projects.

The Academy will be encouraging these young innovators to participate in representing the importance of sustainability and youth engagement in the upcoming COP28 hosted by the UAE in November 2023. (ANI/WAM)

