"Any sponsorship, support, justification or cover-up of terrorism will come back to bite...:" MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh at NAM Summit

Kampala [Uganda], October 16 : India on Thursday highlighted the persistence of terrorism and terming it as a "shared threat" called on Non Alligned Movement (NAM) member states to tackle it through deeper international cooperation.

Delivering the National Statement at the 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting in Kampala

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a concealed jibe at Pakistan, said that countries which have terrorism as their national state policy and glorify terrorists must be condemned.

"Terrorism is a shared threat that can be addressed only through deeper international cooperation. For decades, India has been a victim of barbaric cross-border terrorist attacks, most recently on 22 April 2025, when innocent tourists were slaughtered in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"It is imperative that the Non-Aligned Movement display zero-tolerance for terrorism. Any sponsorship, support, justification or cover-up of terrorism will come back to bite those who do so," the Union Minister of State said.

He added that countries that allow terror hubs to rise deserve stringent condemnation.

"When nations declare terror as state policy, when terror hubs are allowed to proliferate with impunity, when terrorists are glorified by the functionaries of a State, such actions deserve nothing but unequivocal condemnation," he said.

"Virtually every member of this movement is cognizant of the challenge posed by terrorism and is committed to combating it," he added.

Singh critiqued the UN as its member state chose to defend The Resistance Front, a group which claimed responsibility for the attack.

"However, it is a matter of deep regret that when the UN Security Council deliberated on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a member state chose to defend the perpetrator - The Resistance Front - to the extent of seeking a deletion of any public reference to them. Unfortunately, we have another member state who defends the action of this country," he said.

Singh said that the NAM should display zero tolerance for terrorism.

He added that India remains committed to the values of the Non Alligned Movement.

"India remains committed to the principles and values of NAM and will continue to actively engage with partners to revitalize our Movement. I once again thank the Government and the people of Uganda, for their hospitality. I look forward to a future where we work towards Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence," the Minister of State said.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in May this year in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Armed Forces effectively repulsed the subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Pakistan DGMO had called his Indian counterpart and the two countries agreed for cessation of hostilities.

