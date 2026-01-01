Anything less than US control of Greenland is unacceptable: Donald Trump

Washington, DC [US], January 14 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday again pushed for control of Greenland, calling it necessary for "national security" and arguing it would also bolster NATO's strength.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that "anything less" than US control of Greenland is "unacceptable," adding, "NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES."

He said that "NATO should be leading the way for us to get it," and "if we don't, Russia or China will, and that is not going to happen!"

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115893255826342514

Trump also repeated his claim that acquiring Greenland is essential for US national security and "vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," referring to the missile defence system being developed by the Pentagon.

Emphasising the strategic and military dimension of the issue, Trump further asserted that NATO leaders should actively support the move, writing, "NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent - not even close! They know that, and so do I".

Greenland is a self-governing territory of Denmark.

Earlier, Trump on Tuesday dismissed remarks made by Greenland's Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who said at a news conference in Copenhagen, "Greenland does not want to be owned by the USA. Greenland does not want to be governed by the USA. Greenland will not be part of the USA. We choose the Greenland we know today, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark."

Responding to Nielsen's comments, Trump said, "That's their problem. I disagree with him. I don't know who he is. I don't know anything about him, but that's going to be a big problem for him."

Amid the renewed attention on Trump's remarks, European leaders have also pushed back against his calls for control over Greenland, with French President Emmanuel Macron warning on Wednesday that any attempt by Washington to seize the territory from Denmark would have "unprecedented" consequences.

Macron, speaking through his government's spokesperson, said, "We do not underestimate the statements regarding Greenland. If the sovereignty of a European and allied country were to be affected, the knock-on consequences would be unprecedented."

Macron added that France is monitoring developments closely and "will conduct its actions in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty."

Earlier on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated that Greenland belongs to its people and that the issue must be decided by Denmark and Greenland.

"For me, it is important Greenlanders know ... that we respect (their) wishes and they, they can count on us," she added.

Denmark's public broadcaster DR reported that Danish military reinforcements were sent to Greenland in preparation for a potential larger deployment. The Danish Defence Command in Copenhagen did not comment directly on the report but said that it has "increased (its) level of activity in the Arctic over the past year."

"The Danish Defence, among other things, continuously train the deployment of capabilities in the Arctic and maintain a presence as part of routine task execution as well as in preparation for upcoming activities," said Louise Hedegaard from the Danish Defence Command.

