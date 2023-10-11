Aparshakti's turning point of life: Shifting from Delhi High Court to radio station

Mumbai, Oct 11 Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is known for 'Dangal', 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the more recent 'Jubilee', has shared what he considers a turning point in his life.

The actor is set to be seen in the second episode of the reality cooking show 'Star Vs Food Survival', where he joins celebrity chef Ranveer Brar on a heart-pounding adventure 14,000 feet above the sea level in the Spiti Valley. Over a 25-km trek filled with thrilling challenges and breathtaking vistas, the duo's camaraderie shines through, brimming with humour and brotherly affection.

During the course of the episode, their conversation takes a deep dive into their personal journey, discussing how they navigated their careers.

Reflecting on his life's turning point, Aparshakti says, "Audiences feel 'Dangal' or 'Jubilee' is the turning point of my life. But honestly, the day I shifted from Delhi High Court to a radio station in Delhi. That was the turning point in my life. The work I was putting in didn't feel like work. I used to work 15-18 hour shifts without cribbing. I got my calling that day, that this is what I want to do in life."

The actor studied law for five years in Chandigarh. After that he landed his first job under senior lawyer Amarjit Singh Chandhok at the Delhi High Court and worked with him for three months before he got his calling.

Aparshakti also draws parallels between cooking and acting, highlighting that delicate balance is required in both crafts.

He says, "Cooking and acting are very similar to each other. Hallka sa mirch masala idhar se udhar hua, halka sa emotion idhar se udhar hua, toh na swad bigad jaata hai (a small disproportion in spices or emotion can make it all go to waste)."

Ranveer Brar concurs as he shares his grandfather's sage advice, saying, "Absolutely! Hamare dadaji bolte the 'Be like salt'. Salt ki beauty kya hai? Ki jaaha sadha ho, pata chal jata hai, Kam ho pata chal jaata hai. Barabar hona, koi nahi bolta salt thik hai. So, whether it's acting or cooking, be like salt, don't be noticed."

Speaking about his experience on 'Star Vs Food Survival', Aparshakti says, "As someone who's known for my love of food and adventure, I can confidently say that my journey through the rich, diverse culture of Indian cuisine in 'Star Vs Food Survival', including the breathtaking landscapes of Spiti, was truly enlightening. It not only deepened my appreciation for the heritage behind Indian food but also shed light on its incredible legacy. I'm eagerly anticipating the moment when audiences can savour this culinary and cultural adventure alongside me."

The second episode of 'Star Vs Food Survival' with Aparshakti Khurana will premiere on October 16, 2023, at 9 p.m. on Discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor