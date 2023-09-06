Apoorva Arora on 'Lost And Found In Singapore': Playing adventure junkie was a huge task

New Delhi, Sep 6 Actress Apoorva Arora, who is seen as Sitara in the interactive film 'Lost And Found In Singapore', gave a sneak peek into her real-life personality, and unveiled an unexpected connection with Rithvik Dhanjani's character 'Dhruv'.

The movie 'Lost And Found In Singapore' starring Rithvik and Apoorva, invites viewers to become a part of the narrative, steering its course through their choices as Dhruv and Sitara lead us on a journey of discovery through the enchanting streets of Singapore.

Talking about the movie, Apoorva said: "In real life, I am more like Dhruv and Rithvik is like Sitara, as he is an adrenaline junkie who wants to start with adventure activities directly; and that is the most apt definition of Sitara. Whereas I am a person who wants to plan things, at least the direction where I'll be headed, which is exactly like Dhruv."

"I am not an adventure junkie, but playing one was a huge task as I got cold feet while doing the bungee jump and other activities. On the other side of the camera, I could see Rithvik sulking because he could not do these stunts," said the 'OMG' fame actress.

Apoorva, who is known for her role in 'Holiday', 'College Romance', shared: "I was jealous of Rithvik exploring the city on foot, visiting museums, going into bookstores, and enjoying nature as Dhruv. While doing adventurous activities, I even told Rithvik, 'Aap hi Karlo, please karlo!' However, I must admit that as the shoot ended, I liked Sitara's way of holidaying."

MX Studios, the in-house content studio of MX Player associated with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to bring 'Lost and Found in Singapore' that follows the journeys of an introverted solo traveler (Rithvik) and an adventure-seeking girl (Apoorva) who champions friendship.

Amidst Singapore's iconic landmarks and hidden gems, their destinies rest in the hands of the audience. Viewers guide their choices, creating diverse paths and unique viewing experiences.

'Lost and Found in Singapore' is streaming on MX Player.

