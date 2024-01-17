Apple revises App Store guidelines, allows apps that offer in-app purchases

San Francisco, Jan 17 After a recent US Court decision, Apple has updated its App Store guidelines that allow developers to link to outside websites for in-app purchases.

"Starting today, because of a recent US Court decision, App Store Review Guideline 3.1.1 has been updated to introduce the StoreKit Purchase Link Entitlement (US), which allows apps that offer in-app purchases in the iOS or iPadOS App Store on the US storefront the ability to include a link to the developer’s website that informs users of other ways to purchase digital goods or services," Apple said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The company also mentioned that a commission will apply to digital purchases not made via the App Store. The commission for developers in the small business programme is set at 12 per cent, while larger developers have to pay a commission of 27 per cent.

Moreover, the tech giant said that those developers "considering using this entitlement along with in‑app purchase, which continues to be required for the purchase of digital goods and services within your app -- it’s important to understand that some App Store features, such as Ask to Buy or Family Sharing, won’t be available to your customers when they make purchases on your website".

The company also noted that it will not be able to assist customers with refunds, purchase history, subscription management, and other issues encountered when purchasing digital goods and services. Meanwhile, in a document filed with the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, medical technology company Masimo said that Apple has prepared modified Apple Watch models that "do not contain pulse oximetry functionality".

As per the filing, the tech giant will be removing the blood oxygen app from new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models sold in the US -- at least temporarily, reports MacRumors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor