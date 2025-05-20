"Appreciate PM's commitment to taking India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights," EAM Jaishankar says

The Hague [Netherlands], May 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague.

Jaishankar appreciated his commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights.

He also appreciated Netherlands' stance against terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to call on PM Dick Schoof today in The Hague. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for the Netherlands' firm and resolute stance against terrorism. Appreciate his commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights. Assured that our teams will work hard to achieve these goals."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1924733417813426198

Earlier on Monday, Ruben Brekelmans, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, discussed the security challenges in Europe and Asia with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at The Hague.

Brekelmans said that today, cooperation with India has assumed greater importance.

In a post on X, he said, "In these turbulent times close cooperation with India is more important than ever. Great honour to receive Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar. We discuss security challenges in Asia/Europe and our Defence partnership. Looking forward to deepening our cooperation!"

https://x.com/DefensieMin/status/1924493586743132218

Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and Jaishankar discussed the benefits of a bilateral defence partnership between the two nations.

"Pleased to meet Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague today. Exchanged views on our respective security perspectives and challenges. Also spoke about the benefits of forging a bilateral defence partnership," Jaishankar stated.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1924488270336991502

EAM Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands early Monday (IST) to hold discussions with the country's leadership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

During the visit, the EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and discuss the entire range of bilateral relations. Discussions will also take place on global and regional matters of mutual interest.

In the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the three countries were a part of the several countries from across the world that had expressed solidarity with India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor