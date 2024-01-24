"Appreciated his position on need for urgency of reforms in international institutions": EAM on meeting with UNGA chief

New Delhi [India], January 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, here on Wednesday, expressing his happiness over the 'positive discussions' held.

Jaishankar highlighted the positive views of the UNGA chief on India's G20 Presidency and also appreciated his position on need for 'urgent reforms' in international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

New Delhi has made no secret of its misgivings on being a permanent member of the UNSC, calling on the world body to bring in urgent reforms that are more in tune with the contemporary world.

Noting the 'positive sentiments' expressed by Francis with regard to India's G20 Presidency and the impactful 'Voice of Global South Summit', Jaishankar took to his official X handle to post, "So glad to welcome @un_pga Dennis Francis this afternoon in New Delhi. His positive sentiments for our G20 Presidency and Voice of Global South Summits were notable."

The EAM added that these summits have 'strengthened multilateralism'.

Of particular significance was Francis's acknowledgment of the need for urgent reforms in international institutions, with a specific emphasis on revitalizing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Appreciated his position on need for urgency of reforms in international institutions especially the UN Security Council," Jaishankar added in his post.

Both leaders concurred on the imperative nature of accelerating efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and addressing climate action as crucial components of the global agenda. "Agreed on the importance of accelerating Sustainable Development Goals and climate action," the EAM posted.

The External Affairs Minister also conveyed India's 'unwavering support' for the Summit of the Future Process under Dennis Francis's leadership.

"India will strongly support the Summit of the Future Process under his leadership to achieve equitable and ambitious outcomes," the EAM posted.

At a joint press conference after his meeting with Jaishankar, the UNGA President reiterated that reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was "absolutely necessary" due to its recent ineffectiveness.

He also lauded India for facilitating the permanent membership of the African Union into the inter-governmental G20 forum, adding that it demonstrated New Delhi's leadership in the international arena.

Francis arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor