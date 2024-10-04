Approval rating for new Japanese PM Ishiba's Cabinet stands at 50.7 per cent

Tokyo, Oct 4 The latest survey showed the approval rating for the Cabinet of new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stood at 50.7 per cent, local media reported.

The survey was conducted by Kyodo News nationwide through phone calls after Ishiba, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was elected Prime Minister by both chambers of parliament on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ishiba Cabinet's approval rating was lower than that of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet, 55.7 per cent, upon its formation in October 2021, Kyodo News said.

Meanwhile, the disapproval rate was 28.9 per cent, according to the poll conducted two days from Tuesday.

Asked to choose up to two policy areas that Ishiba should prioritise, steps to support the economy topped the list at 55.9 per cent, followed by 29.4 per cent for pensions and social security systems and 22.7 per cent for child care support and the country's declining birthrate, the survey showed.

Following a high-profile slush fund scandal that engulfed the LDP and damaged public trust in politics, a total of 73.0 per cent said they do not expect issues related to the latest political fund scandal to be resolved under the new Prime Minister, compared with 22.8 per cent of respondents who expressed such hope.

Ishiba has vowed to reform the LDP and has announced plans to hold a general election on October 27, following the expected dissolution of the ruling coalition-controlled House of Representatives next week.

In the survey, some 38.4 per cent of respondents said that they would vote for the LDP in the proportional representation sections of the upcoming lower house election, and 16.5 per cent for the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor