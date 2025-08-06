Approximately 28 children die daily in Gaza, UN Report says

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 : The United Nations in its report stated that approximately 28 children are being killed daily in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict and its restrictions on the delivery of direly needed humanitarian assistance.

"Death by bombardments. Death by malnutrition and starvation. Death by lack of aid and vital services. In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day - the size of a classroom - have been killed. Gaza's children need food, water, medicine and protection. More than anything, they need a ceasefire, NOW," the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a post on X..

https://x.com/UNICEF/status/1952399722586538085

Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, more than 18,000 children have been killed in Gaza, approximately one child every hour, with total Palestinian deaths exceeding 60,933 and over 150,000 injured, as per Al Jazeera.

Israel has closed Gaza's crossings since March 2, only allowing 86 trucks of aid into the besieged enclave daily, a figure equal to just 14 per cent of the minimum 600 trucks needed each day to meet the basic needs of the population, according to data from Gaza's Government Media Office. The lack of aid has led to an unprecedented famine in Gaza, as reported by Al Jazeera.

UN experts and more than 150 humanitarian organisations have called for a permanent ceasefire, to allow for aid deliveries and the psychological recovery of what they've dubbed a "lost generation".

On Wednesday, at least 83 people were killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza, including 58 aid seekers.

The Palestinian Civil Defence appealed to the UN and aid agencies for "urgent assistance and intervention" to supply the enclave with fuel for equipment to rescue the wounded.

The Israeli army said that six countries have airdropped 110 more aid packages into the enclave, bringing the total amount of airdropped packages since July 27 to 785.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met top security officials to discuss war options, including the full occupation of Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor