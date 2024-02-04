Arab delegations commend success of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

Sharjah [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): On the sidelines of the ongoing 53rd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES 2024), hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), the Centre has received official delegations from a number of Arab nations coming to gain insight from the event's agenda, its premium international and Arab participant lineup, and the successes its exhibitors have achieved during the Show.

The delegations have also discussed advancing their cooperation to build up the exhibitions and conferences sector across the Arab World, leveraging it to support different economic and industrial sectors.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, met with the delegations and spoke with numerous officials from both sides, most notably, Mahmoud Bashir Al Masri, Consultant with the Arab Union for International Exhibitions & Conferences, Halim Ragheb Al Akhras, Director-General of the Public Establishment for International Fairs & Exhibitions in the Syrian Arab Republic, and Mohammed Abdul Kareem Al Emadi, CEO of the Qatari Al Hazm company for exhibition organisation.

The delegations discussed areas of joint efforts with Expo Centre Sharjah and means of benefiting from the Centre's impressive capacities and expertise in organising and hosting one of the biggest specialty commercial exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa region.

They also touched on expanding the attendance of Arab gold and jewellery companies at future editions of the show and reviewed the main incentives, facilitations, and services offered by ECS to exhibitors, providing an ideal space for business owners and leading international brands in the gold, jewellery, and diamonds sector to come together under one roof.

Al Midfa said such visits serve to advance cooperation and partnership among Arab exhibition organisers, encouraging them to exchange expertise, experiences, and best international practices. This exchange helps develop the specialty exhibition industry across the Arab world, furthering its contribution to various economic, commercial, and cultural sectors.

Saif Al Midfa noted that the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show draws in a broad array of Arab exhibitors. Every year, the event attracts several major brands and companies operating in gold, diamonds, and precious stones from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen, and Lebanon, in addition to the UAE.

According to ECS statistics, the number of Arab exhibitors has grown steadily over the last several years, thanks to the event's resplendent reputation and its status as one of the largest gold and jewellery exhibitions in the region. (ANI/WAM)

