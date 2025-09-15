Arab Islamic Summit 2025: Qatari Emir Accuses Israel of Seeking to Make Gaza Unlivable

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani accused Israel of wanting to 'ensure is Gaza is no longer livable', according to the news agency AP. Speaking at the Arab Islamic Summit 2025 in Doha, where Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar, Thani said Arab nations need united “concrete steps” to confront the Israeli government’s “bloodlust.”

Thani further stated that the extremist Israeli government wants to send jets to the region to become routine, as it dreams of making the Arab region its "sphere of influence." The Qatari leader said Israel is working to divide Syria, “but its plans will not succeed.”

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani:



- Israeli attack on Qatar proves hostage release not priority for Israeli govt; it aimed to derail Gaza talks

- Israel’s extremist govt wants to make sending jets to region routine occurrence, as it dreams of making Arab region its… pic.twitter.com/efHDF3MB8q — TRT World (@trtworld) September 15, 2025

This comes days after Israel struck a building in Qatar's Doha, allegedly to eliminate Hamas Group leader. Thani said, “Whoever attacks a mediating party is seeking the failure of the negotiations, and if the release of the hostages means the end of the war — then it is not interested in that.”

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar wishes Nicaragua on Independence Day.

Thani also termed the Israeli attack in Doha as terrorist and cowardly, noting that his government has been trying for two years to bring about a ceasefire and to secure the release of the Israeli hostages. “If Israel wanted to eliminate the Hamas leadership — why did it negotiate with them? And if it wanted to hold negotiations to release the hostages, why is it killing everyone who negotiates on its behalf?,” reported Times of Israel.