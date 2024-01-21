Arab Israeli school holds day to promote tolerance

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): The Division for Religious Testimonies in the Administration for Special Duties at Israel's Ministry of the Interior held a study day this week to promote tolerance in Israel at the "Mar Elias" High School in I'billin, an Arab city in the north of Israel. Christian, Muslim and Druze students from about 40 towns study together at the school.

During the day, dozens of clerics - Muslim imams, Christian priests, Druze clerics - and managers and employees of the department held classes, panels and conversations with students from grades 10, 11, and 12, regarding the promotion of common life with an emphasis on the value of tolerance between religions and denominations at regular times, and especially in times of crisis such as the current time - the Iron Swords War.

In addition, the managers and employees of the division, together with the school staff and hundreds of students, planted a tree of tolerance as a symbol of the common life and held a procession in the settlement with signs to promote tolerance and common life.

During the talks and panels, the clergy presented the beautiful side of religions in Israel and in the world and the ability to live together. The youth raised questions, and contributed a lot to the discussion by giving examples from their lives.

Archbishop Elias Shakur, founder and director of "Mar Elias" institutions: "In Israel, people of different religions and denominations live together, with different ideas, here we do everything to create an atmosphere of unity with all the differences and the important thing is to teach and learn forgiveness, tolerance and inclusion between people for the hope of peace in the future." (ANI/TPS)

