Arab League condemns Israeli attack on West Bank

Cairo, Aug 29 Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has condemned the recent deadly Israeli military operation in northern West Bank.

The "raids, brutal attacks, and killings" conducted by Israel in the northern West Bank, coupled with the destruction of infrastructure and the besieging of hospitals there, represent a serious escalation that threatens to push the region to the brink of catastrophe, he said on Wednesday in a statement.

"This aggressive approach aims to subjugate the Palestinian people, undermine existing agreements, and further annex Palestinian territories as part of an extreme right-wing agenda," he added.

Israel has been waging a "genocide war" against the Palestinians everywhere, with an aim to make their lives untenable, he said.

He added that this trend cannot be separated from the dangerous and totally unacceptable statements made by far-right Ministers in the Israeli government about the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League accused Israel of conducting a war of extermination against Palestinians, asserting that the military operations in the West Bank are unrelated to the October 7 attacks.

He emphasised that the objective is to render life unbearable for Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip, employing ongoing violence as a means of intimidation and advancing plans for displacement and the eradication of their cause.

Aboul-Gheit accused the US of failing to exert meaningful pressure on Israel and of yielding to Israeli maneuvers and procrastination, which has hindered efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

He urged the US to take a clear stance on the recent Israeli military actions in the West Bank and to address the growing Israeli arrogance in the region.

According to Palestinian and Israeli sources, Israel on Wednesday carried out a large-scale military operation in the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm, as well as their camps, killing at least nine Palestinians, destructing local infrastructure, and imposing a siege on the three cities.

Israel has been carrying out almost daily raids in the West Bank since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out on October 7, 2023.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 660 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks across the West Bank since the onset of the conflict.

