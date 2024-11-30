Arab Parliament calls on international community to take concrete steps to end suffering of Palestinians

Cairo [Egypt], November 30 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, emphasised that solidarity with the Palestinian people must be reflected in international responsibility in its legal, humanitarian, and ethical dimensions.

He called on the international community, free nations, regional and international parliaments, and human rights organisations to shoulder their responsibilities regarding the ongoing situation in Palestine and take concrete, serious steps to end the suffering of its people.

In a statement issued today on the occasion of the 47th International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed on 29th November each year, Al Yamah urged United Nations member states to translate their solidarity into practical measures, including full international recognition of the State of Palestine. He called on countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so.

Al Yamah affirmed that the path to security, peace, and stability in the region and the world lies in resolving the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy, calling for an immediate halt to aggression, a ceasefire in Gaza, and an end to violations in the West Bank. (ANI/WAM)

