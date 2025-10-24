Arab Parliament condemns Israeli Knesset's approval of bills to annex West Bank

Cairo [Egypt], October 24 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, condemned the Israeli Knesset's approval of two draft laws aimed at imposing what is called "Israeli sovereignty" over the West Bank and one of the illegal settlements.

In a statement issued today, Al Yammahi said that this move constitutes a legislative crime and a blatant aggression against international law and UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2334. He stressed that it represents an attempt to annex Palestinian territories by force and to destroy prospects for peace.

He warned that international silence encourages Israel to persist in its settlement policies and called on the international community and regional parliaments to take urgent action to stop this legislative aggression. He also renewed his call to suspend the membership of the Israeli Knesset in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for its violation of international law and human rights principles. (ANI/WAM)

