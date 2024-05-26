Arab Youth Media Forum: A dynamic platform stimulating creativity among young professionals

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Youth Media Forum is a dynamic platform that brings together a selection of the most prominent media industry inspirers to share their experiences and expertise with talented youth, media students, and creative sectors.

The Forum provides exceptional opportunities for the participants to take steps that enrich the quality of the Arab media landscape and its content.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club before the 22nd session of the Arab Media Forum, the convening of the Arab Youth Media Forum, whose second edition will be launched next Monday, May 27 in Dubai, comes within the framework of the UAE's continuous efforts to support and empower young people and placing them at the heart of the media scene as a main driver for the growth of this vital sector.

A forward-looking step that contributes to the preparation of a young and distinguished media generation capable of leading the transformations of the media landscape in light of the multi-faceted, rapid developments witnessed by the world.

The current session of the Arab Youth Media Forum will witness a variety of dialogue sessions in which Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, will participate.

It is expected that a new initiative will be announced aimed at stimulating creativity among young media professionals and encouraging them to lead the media development drive in the region.

The dialogue sessions will shed light on the present and future of Arab youth and investment in their skills, providing them with the best possible tools to develop their capabilities in shaping the Arab media landscape and achieving comprehensive Arab development.

The sessions also aim to prepare a generation capable of facing future challenges and contributing to the building of a developed and influential media community.

The event comes as a further proof that the United Arab Emirates has solidified its position as a leading hub for hosting high-profile media events, catering to a wide range of industries and topics.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, the UAE has become a magnet for major media gatherings, which have diversified and evolved to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the global media landscape.

The UAE's leadership in hosting major media events reflects its cultural diversity, and openness to the world. From global summits to specialised conferences, the UAE is a top choice for hosting such major media events.

The UAE ranks 10th globally in the 2024 Global Soft Power Index, which includes 193 countries worldwide.

The UAE's rise to prominence in organising regional and global media events is the culmination of the tremendous developments witnessed by the UAE's media sector over the past decades.

Since the inception of the UAE's media journey, the steps have been rapid, starting in the 1980s, which witnessed a boom in the media sector with the establishment of many local newspapers and magazines, moving on to the next stage when the UAE began its steps towards Arabization through the launch of satellite channels and the establishment of several media production companies.

This strategic shift towards becoming a leading regional and global media hub marked a turning point. It attracted a surge of regional and international channels to launch or relocate their operations to the country, particularly within the media cities that played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape. (ANI/WAM)

