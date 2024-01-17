Arctic blast sweeps across US, bringing record-low temperatures

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington, DC [US], January 17 : More than 142 million people across the US are under a wind chill alert on Monday, as frigid Arctic air hangs over much of the country.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the heartland of the US will likely experience record-breaking cold, warning people to stay indoors and travel with caution.

The Arctic blast was expected to continue sweeping across the United States, bringing record-low temperatures and sub-zero temperatures to large parts of the country. The National Weather Service predicted that wind chills would reach minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit across the Northern Plains.

Almost 80 per cent of the US experiences subzero temperatures schools across the country are closed today as a result.

In its advisory on Monday, the NWS warned of "brutally cold temperatures" that will persist until Wednesday. The cold is thanks to an Arctic air mass that has travelled southeast into the US from western Canada, where it set record-low temperatures.

Wind chills taking the temperature to below minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit could extend into the South, reaching the Mississippi Valley.

The storms and frigid temperatures affected everything from air travel to NFL playoff games to Iowa's presidential caucuses. Unfortunately, the cold temperatures have turned deadly and have caused several deaths around the country.

Almost 1,300 flights had been cancelled before 8:30 am ET today as airports across the country struggle with snow and icy conditions. There are more than 11,000 delays, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

More than 85,000 US homes and businesses were without power early Tuesday.

Tuesday marked two years to the day since at least 1 inch of snow last fell in Washington, DC, Metro area, a streak that finally came to an end. The snow may still be falling, but it's not keeping everyone indoors.

For some kids like 5-year-old Brielle Weitzman, a snow day means sledding and snowmen.

By Monday, school districts across the entire DC, Maryland and Virginia area sent out notices to families that schools would remain closed. The snow may still be falling, but it's not keeping everyone indoors, including The Weitzman.

"We just returned from Miami, and were pleasantly surprised to see snow all around. When we woke up this morning it was all magical, the kids wanted to step out and enjoy the snow day," Laurie Weitzman told ANI.

The temperatures will continue to drop tonight heading into overnight so the concern is still slick sidewalks and roadways.

Michelle Morrison, a resident of Maryland who has been bracing himself against the cold and doing his bit to keep the side walk outside his home clear of snow and ice.

"I'm thankful that I can stay at home and just work from home and study from the process of a full time student. I hope everybody's safe out there today," Michelle Morrison told ANI.

In New York City, there was 1.4 inches on the ground in Central Park this morning, ending a snowless streak that goes back to February 2022, according to the weather service. More snow is expected today, making travel conditions hazardous.

Moderate temperatures are expected midweek, but a new surge of colder air is forecast to drop south over the Northern Plains and midwest, reaching the deep south by the end of the week.

