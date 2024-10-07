Areas around three northern Israeli towns declared closed military zones

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Sunday evening declared the areas around three towns near the border with Lebanon, Manara, Yiftach and Malkia, to be closed military zones. The IDF said the move was made in accordance with an assessment of the security situation in these areas.

The IDF clarified that entering these areas is strictly prohibited until it decides to change their security status. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor