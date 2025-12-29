Argentina envoy lauds India's stance over Malvinas, eyes deeper ties in energy, trade, defence

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Argentina has reiterated its long-standing claim over the Malvinas and praised India's historic role in supporting decolonisation, while also expressing understanding for India's aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking on the Malvinas sovereignty dispute, Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, on Monday, said that the islands were inherited by Argentina from Spain after its independence in 1816, but were "illegally occupied" by the United Kingdom in 1833.

He noted that Argentina has consistently raised the issue at international forums and highlighted India's early support at the United Nations.

"This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first time the UN General Assembly addressed this problem and called on the parties to find a diplomatic solution," Caucino said.

He added that India's support in the 1950s and 1960s was crucial, as New Delhi emerged as a leading voice of decolonisation across Asia, Africa and parts of South America.

The dispute over the Malvinas (Falkland Islands) is a long-standing sovereignty conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

Argentina asserts historical rights to the islands, which it views as illegally occupied since 1833. The UK bases its claim on effective occupation since 1833. Argentina considers the islands an integral part of its territory (the Malvinas) and advocates negotiations with the UK to resolve the dispute peacefully.

On India's bid for a permanent seat on the UNSC, the Argentine envoy said the Security Council's current structure no longer reflects present-day global realities.

"When the UN was created in 1945, the Security Council reflected the world order after the Second World War. Eight decades later, that order has evolved," he said.

Caucino acknowledged that large countries with significant populations remain unrepresented and described India's aspiration as "understandable and reasonable", even as he admitted that achieving reform would be difficult due to the lack of global consensus.

The ambassador also highlighted the growing strength of India-Argentina bilateral relations, calling the past year "very positive".

He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentinaafter a gap of nearly six decadesas a major milestone.

India has emerged as Argentina's sixth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching around USD 5 billion.

Caucino said the relationship is expected to grow further as India becomes increasingly important in the global economy, having already emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy and projected to become the third-largest by the end of the decade.

He said both countries are expanding cooperation beyond food security into energy security, mining and critical minerals, particularly lithium. Argentina holds some of the world's largest lithium reserves, and Indian companies are already investing in northern Argentine provinces as India ramps up electric vehicle and clean energy programmes.

Defence cooperation has also gained momentum, with increased military exchanges and joint mountaineering expeditions. Caucino said the appointment of a defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Buenos Aires marks another step forward in strengthening strategic ties.

Argentina and India marked 75 years of diplomatic relations, with the partnership elevated to a strategic level in recent years.

"The goals we set have largely been met," the ambassador said, expressing optimism that cooperation will continue to deepen across sectors.

On the ongoing wars, Argentina has reiterated its commitment to peace while strongly condemning terrorism and expressing support for international efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue.

Speaking on the situation in West Asia, Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, said Argentina has long been a strong supporter of Israel and was among the first countries to condemn the October 7 terror attack.

"Argentina supports the Jewish people's right to exist and believes that terrorism, which has affected the region for decades, is completely unacceptable," the ambassador said.

He noted that Argentina has close ties with Israel, having a large Argentine-origin community living there, and recalled his own tenure as ambassador to Israel.

Caucino highlighted that a significant number of Argentine citizens were affected during the October 7 attack. Of the more than 200 people taken hostage, around 10 per cent were Argentine-Israeli citizens, reflecting the deep people-to-people links between the two countries. He welcomed recent developments that led to the release of some hostages while expressing sorrow over the loss of lives.

Drawing a parallel with India, the ambassador said Argentina had also stood firmly with New Delhi following a recent terror attack in April, stressing that both countries share firsthand experience in dealing with terrorism.

On the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Caucino described it as a prolonged and complex crisis. He said Argentina views positively the peace initiatives led by the United States and other nations and acknowledged India's role in supporting dialogue and diplomatic efforts.

"We hope these initiatives will eventually lead to a peaceful settlement, even if it may not happen immediately," he said, adding that Argentina continues to support all sincere efforts aimed at ending the conflict through peaceful means.

