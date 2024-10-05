Argentina FM Diana Mondino reaches India to co-chair Joint Commission Meeting with EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Argentina's Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, arrived in Delhi on Saturday for an official visit from October 5 to 9.

Mondino will co-chair the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during her stay.

The visit is expected to offer an opportunity to review bilateral relations and explore ways to further deepen and broaden the India-Argentina Strategic Partnership.

"Diana Mondino, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic, is paying an official visit to India from October 5 to 9, 2024. During the visit, FM Mondino will co-chair, alongside External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Mondino is also expected to meet other ministers, including those from Commerce and Industry; Agriculture; Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Consumer Affairs.

The Foreign Minister will be accompanied by a trade delegation and will take part in a business interaction organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. She will also engage with the Observer Research Foundation, a leading think tank.

"The visit is taking place in a year when we are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties. It will not only offer a chance to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations but also to explore ways to further deepen and broaden the India-Argentina Strategic Partnership," the MEA added.

Notably, India and Argentina share values of mutual respect, understanding, and a commitment to the rule of law. The two countries have enjoyed close and robust relations across a wide range of sectors, which have strengthened over the decades, according to the Embassy of India in Argentina.

India-Argentina diplomatic relations were elevated to the level of a Strategic Partnership during the state visit of the then President of Argentina to India in February 2019. Both countries marked 75 years of diplomatic relations on February 3, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor