Argentina FM Diana Mondino to visit India from Oct 5-9, co-chair Joint Commission Meeting with EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Argentina's Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, will be on an official visit to India from October 5-9, during which she will co-chait the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to review the bilateral relations and discuss ways to further deepen and widen the India-Argentina Strategic Partnership.

"Diana Mondino, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic, is paying an official visit to India from October 5-9, 2024. During the visit, FM Mondino will co-chair, with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting," the MEA stated.

Mondino is also likely to meet with other ministers in the government, including Commerce and Industry; Agriculture, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Consumer Affairs.

FM Mondino will be accompanied by a trade delegation and would participate in a business interaction being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. She will also have an interaction with the Think Tank - Observer Research Foundation.

"The visit is taking place in the year when we are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties. It will not only provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations but also to discuss ways to further deepen and widen the India-Argentina Strategic Partnership," the MEA further said.

Notably, India and Argentina are bound by shared values, mutual respect, understanding and respect for the rule of law. The two countries have enjoyed cohesive and strong relations spread across wide spectrum of sectors which have deepened over decades, according to the Embassy of India in Argentina.

India-Argentina diplomatic relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership during the state visit to India of the then President of Argentina, in February 2019. Both countries completed 75 years of their diplomatic relationship on February 3, 2024.

There have been exchanges at the highest level between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Alberto Fernandez briefly interacted during the G20 Summit in Rome in October 2021 and had their first bilateral meeting on 26 June 2022 on the margins of the G7 Summit in Munich, Germany.

PM Modi visited Argentina to participate in the G20 Summit in November-December 2018. He had interactions with former President Macri on five different occasions during 2017-19 on the sidelines of multilateral summits.

Earlier VVIP visits include those of PM PV Narasimha Rao in 1995 for G15 Summit; State Visit of President Gyani Zail Singh in 1984; PM Indira Gandhi in 1968; and VP Dr S Radhakrishnan in 1954.

