Argentina terms Delhi Red Fort blast a "terrorist attack", expresses solidarity with India

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Argentina's Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino conveyed a message of condemnation over the terrorist attack that took place in the Indian capital on Monday, stating that "Argentina stands with India and its Prime Minister in this difficult moment," as per an official release by the Embassy of Argentina.

The ambassador condemned terrorism and described the acts as "unacceptable." He said Argentina joins India and all peace-loving nations in rejecting "all forms of terror," the release stated.

"In today's world, it is unacceptable that some countries promote and harbor terrorism," the ambassador affirmed. He emphasized that "our government has been very clear in condemning terrorism in all its forms" and recalled that Argentina "was the target of terrorist actions in the recent past," referring to the attacks against the Israeli Embassy in 1992 and the AMIA Jewish Community Center in 1994. "In both of these combined attacks, we lost one hundred innocent lives, and we have not forgotten," the release said.

The ambassador added that "President Javier Milei has been emphatic about the need to reject any form of terror as a political weapon."

Ambassador Caucino reiterated that "on behalf of the Argentine People and Government, I express our solidarity with the victims and our unwavering support for the Indian authorities led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

As Argentina conveyed its support, Ireland on Thursday also expressed condolences and solidarity with India over the terror blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort that claimed at least 12 lives and left several injured.

In a statement shared on X, the Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly, condemned the incident in the strongest terms, noting that terrorism has "no place in society", while conveying solidarity with the victims and their families.

"Heartfelt condolences to the victims and speedy recovery to those injured in the Delhi terror attacks. Terrorism has no place in society. We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism and stand with the Indian people," Ambassador Kelly said.

Ireland's message came as several countries echoed similar concerns, with Singapore also strongly condemning the blast and expressing solidarity with India during what it described as a difficult time.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a post on X, "Singapore strongly condemns the terror incident involving a car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort on 10 Nov. Heartfelt condolences to the families of victims. May those injured recover soon. Singapore stands in solidarity with India in this difficult time."

International reactions extended further, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday stating that the blast in Delhi was "clearly" a "terrorist attack" and praising India's professionalism in handling the investigation, responding to a query on India declaring the explosion a "terror incident".

He also said the US had "offered to help, but I think they (India) are very capable of these investigations."

"We are aware of the potential it has, and we spoke a little about it today - the potential it has to become something broader. We are going to wait to see what the investigation reveals. We have offered to help, but I think they are very capable of these investigations. They don't need our help, and they are doing a good job," he said.

As global responses continued, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the "heinous terror incident" involving the car explosion, directing that the investigation be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" so that the perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out the probe into the Delhi blast case.

The blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

