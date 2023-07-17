Argentina's Defence Minister arrives in India, to hold talks with Rajnath Singh 

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Argentina Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana arrived in New Delhi on Monday for his four-day visit. He will hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries.

The ministry further stated that Taiana will also lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi and pay homage to the fallen heroes.

The Argentine Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru during the visit.

India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership during the State Visit to India of the President of Argentina in February 2019.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentina President Fernandez had their first bilateral meeting on 24 June 2022 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Munich, Germany.

Earlier this June, Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, Chief of Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac discussed cooperation in Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Amb @dineshbhatia joined the @HALHQBLR delegation to meet Brig Gen Xavier Isaac, Chief of Argentine Air Force and @FuerzaAerea_Arg technical team, to discuss cooperation in #Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by HAL @makeinindia," the Indian Embassy in Argentina tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also acknowledged Argentine interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships.

Both sides agreed to promote the exchange of visits between the Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence-related equipment.

The HAL Tejas is an Indian, single-engine, delta wing, light multirole fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

Notably, India shares cordial and friendly relations with Argentina.

