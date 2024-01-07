Ariana Grande's first single from 7th studio album to be out on Jan 12

Los Angeles, Jan 7 Ariana Grande, who recently posted that she has completed her long-awaited seventh studio album, announced on Sunday morning that the first single from it will arrive on January 12, reports 'Variety'.

The song is apparently titled 'Yes, And?', a playful progression from Grande's 2019 semi-autobiographical single and album, 'Thank U, Next'.

The singer, notes 'Variety', has been featured on several hit singles in recent years -- most notably the Weeknd's remixes of 'Save Your Tears' and 'Die for You' -- but she has not released an album or even a single under her own name since her sixth full-length, 'Positions', dropped in October 2020.

She has been hard at work on Universal's big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical 'Wicked', which is due in November, and more quietly, she also split with longtime manager Scooter Braun and is now repped by Brandon Creed (who handles Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and others), adds 'Variety'.

A series of Instagram posts last year revealed that Ariana has been working on album No. 7 with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh -- posting silent clips of herself singing in the studio, says 'Variety'.

On December 27, according to 'Variety', Ariana finally confirmed that the album is coming this year, possibly sooner than later. Among the photos were ones of herself dancing and another of her weeping in the studio, saying: "I'm so tired … But so happy and grateful."

She offered, by way of explanation, "The two moods of the album."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor