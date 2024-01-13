Ariana Grande's music makes me feel empowered: Selena Gomez

Los Angeles, Jan 13 Singer-actress Selena Gomez is a true fan of Ariana Grande’s music. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress (31) made a guest DJ appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 and gushed about how the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer (30) has a catalogue of songs that always put her in a great mood.

Before playing Grande's 2019 single ‘7 Rings’, Selena confessed, “Here’s another song I love, Ariana Grande. I cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana,” reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I feel so empowered, and I think she is incredible, and I just have so much fun,” the Rare Beauty founder continued of her fellow pop star.

“I’m the girl that’s playing Ariana all the time, and I think people kind of notice that, but I love it! I think she’s amazing.”

As per ‘People’, more than three years after Ariana Grande released her latest album ‘Positions’, the ‘Wicked’ star returned Friday with a high-energy new single, ‘Yes, And?’ with an accompanying music video.

Ahead of the song's release, the ‘Dangerous Woman’ hitmaker shared a fun teaser on Instagram showing several people gossiping about her comeback.

“Real exclusive, typical Ari” one said, while another added, “I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimetres higher.”

As others joined in to discuss rumours surrounding Grande, who's dating actor Ethan Slater, another individual said: "Well I read it on the internet so it must be true.”

Earlier this week, Gomez revealed in an Instagram Story that she was taking a break from social media "for a while" and “focusing on what really matters.”

