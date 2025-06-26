Arizona Crime: Four Fifth-Grade Girls Accused of Plotting Classmate’s Murder in School Bathroom

Four fifth-grade girls in Surprise, Arizona, are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to stab a classmate and then stage his death as a suicide. The girls were arrested by police and charged with threatening and attempted murder. The motive is believed to be a breakup involving the boy. Officials in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise stated that the girls planned to lure their male classmate into a school bathroom and stab him in the stomach. The plot was reportedly devised during lunch and recess periods. This incident occurred last October at Legacy Traditional School. According to police reports, the scheme came to light when other students overheard the girls plotting and informed school administration.

Four Girls Hatched the Plan

The elaborate plan involved one girl bringing a knife to school, another girl carrying out the stabbing, a third girl acting as a lookout during the attack, and a fourth girl writing a suicide note to mislead police into believing the boy had taken his own life. All four girls reportedly orchestrated this plan together, with the motive linked to a breakup between the boy and one of the girls. During the investigation, three of the girls confessed to their involvement, while the fourth girl was evasive. The 10-11 year old girls were arrested on charges of threatening and conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigation Underway

During questioning, three of the girls admitted their actions, but the fourth girl reportedly laughed and made excuses. According to doctors, due to their young age, these girls may not fully grasp the gravity of their actions. All four girls have been expelled from the school, and investigations into the case are currently ongoing.