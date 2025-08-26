Arizona Haboob: Dust Storm Blows Off Part of Roof at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport; Power Outages, Flights Cancelled

Massive haboob wreaked havoc in the US state of Arizona on Monday, as it struck Phoenix city, leaving the entire Valley without electricity. Several flights from and to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been suspended due to heavy winds and low visibility. According to reports, part of roof of Terminal 4's concourse blown off at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Maricopa County due to heavy winds influenced from haboob.

Part of roof of Terminal 4's concourse blown off at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona due to heavy winds as massive haboob hits metro area. - ABC15 pic.twitter.com/P8AHKgCBJd — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 26, 2025

Due to harsh weather flights at the Phoenix airport were grounded due to precautionary measures as haboob brings heavy winds with dust. As per FlightAware, at least 62 flights were delayed. Phoenix Sky train was also suspended. Thousands of people in harbour are without power as electricity cut off in the area by the administration to avoid untoward incidents due to dust storm.

Arizona Haboob Video

WATCH: Aerial footage of the massive haboob near Chandler, Arizona.



pic.twitter.com/lPeeUPEr7w — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 26, 2025

A spokesperson for Phoenix Sky Harbour, Gregory Roybal, said that they are in the process of resuming operations at the airport and assessing the damage caused by Haboob. He said all airport operations are currently halted amid harsh weather.

Haboob Engulfed Phoenix City

WATCH: Massive haboob shallows up Phoenix metro in Arizona.



pic.twitter.com/4yWRgD6PaP — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 26, 2025

The dust storm advisory is already in place until 7 pm on August 25, for severaly areas in the Valley, the National Weather Service's Phoenix office said. This included Avondale and Goodyear near Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and U.S. 60 near Phoenix and Mesa. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 6:15 p.m. for Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Tempe, according to the weather service.