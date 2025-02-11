Arizona Plane Accident: One Killed, Other Injured After Private Jets Collide at Scottsdale Airport (Watch Video)

At least one was killed, and others were injured after a private jet owned by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil crashed into a parked jet at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Scottsdale in Arizona on Tuesday (IST), February 11. The accident occurred after two private planes collided on the runway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and struck a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp. Airport officials reported that the Learjet’s left main landing gear appeared to have failed during landing, leading to the collision.

CCTV footage of the accident from Scottsdale Airport went viral. The video shows a speeding aircraft colliding with another jet parked near the runway after losing control. In the aftermath of the accident, two planes can be seen crashing into each other, and emergency crews are at the spot responding to the incident.

After receiving the information, Scottsdale Airport officials and firefighters rushed to the scene. One person died on the spot in the accident, while the other three injured were sent to the nearby hospital for treatment.