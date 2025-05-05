Arizona Shooting: 9 People Shot at Glendale, Shooters at Large

At least nine people were shot in the US state of Arizona on Sunday night, May 4. According to the police, the incident took place at an establishment near Glendale and Grand avenues. As per the Public Information Officer Moroni Mendez, a total of nine victims have been reported till now, but he has not yet confirmed the seriousness of the injuries. Two suspected gunmen are at large.

According to Mendez, police received a call at around 7.45 about a shooting at the establishment on Sunday. No suspects have been identified, and multiple people have been detained.

More details are awaited.